Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s friendship is the epitome of #Goals. The pair is starring in a hilarious new promo for season 2 of their show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. In the teaser, the two take on the roles of Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in the Oscar-winning 1990 movie Ghost — and things got a little messy as the pair put their own twist on one of cinema's most famous romantic scenes.

The reimagined clip features 76-year-old Stewart in a white blouse like the one Moore wears in the film's iconic scene, but Stewart trades in the famous pottery for chocolate cake. The rapper comes in and hugs her from behind, wearing a white tank top, and helps her frost the dessert. Instead of destroying her cake like Moore wrecked her vase in the movie, Stewart playfully lets Snoop, 45, taste her sugary creation from her bare hands.

The commercial for the talk show first aired on TV on Sunday, August 27 during MTV’s 2017 Video Music Awards and Snoop promoted it to his followers on social media.

“Tune in to @mtv #vmas at 8/7C to see big snoop n my girl martha recreate movie magic. #marthaandsnoop #potluckdinnerparty,” the musician wrote on Twitter.

The 10-episode variety show first premiered on VH1 in November 2016 and featured celebrity guests such as Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent and Ashley Graham. The new season will have more stars join the rapper and business woman as they cook some delicious meals, including Diddy, Jamie Foxx, RuPaul, Kate Upton, Anthony Anderson and Michelle Rodriguez.

Season 2 of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party premieres on Monday, October 16, at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.

