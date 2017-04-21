Things don’t always go according to plan — especially when it comes to killing people. Dr. Mary Harris (Hannibal’s Caroline Dhavernas) finds this out the hard way in Mary Kills People, as seen in a preview clip exclusive to Us Weekly. The provocative new dark comedy series premieres Sunday, April 23, on Lifetime.

Christos Kalohoridis/Lifetime

The show centers on Mary, an overworked ER doctor and single mother who, in her spare time, has a thriving side business helping terminally ill patients to end their own lives.

The scene begins with Mary’s client Troy Dixon in his last moments before the doctor-by-day turned angel-of-death-by-night offers him a lethal cocktail of sedatives and champagne. (A glass of bubbly might not be such a bad way to go, actually.)

While getting ready to leave after their patient falls into a permanent snooze, Mary and her partner Des (Richard Short) are surprised by the newly deceased’s wife returning home early.



Lifetime

“You got the money, right?” Des asks Mary after they rush out onto a bedroom balcony.

“Are you kidding me? You’re supposed to take care of the money!” Mary whispers before returning to the bedroom for the envelope.

That’s when Troy Dixon awakens with a cough and Mary is forced to improvise, using a good ol’ fashioned pillow to finish the job. We can’t wait to see what happens next!



Mary Kills People premieres on Lifetime Sunday, April 23, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Us Weekly newsletter!