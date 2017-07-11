Chop, chop! In a preview for the Wednesday, July 12, episode of MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay gives the competitors a master class in butchering.



The 17 remaining cooks participate in a skills test to prepare a rack of lamb. Although the contestants seem enthused about the idea, it looks like only some will succeed. “Beautifully done!” Ramsay, 50, praises one contestant.

However, judge Aarón Sanchez is grossed out by one of the aspiring chef’s dishes. “This thing still has fur on it,” she says. Another competitor’s lamb doesn’t look too appetizing, either. “That looks like a dog chew,” Ramsay quips. Those that failed to impress the judges will face an elimination test to recreate Ramsay’s signature lamb-chop dish.

Michael Becker / FOX

In last week’s episode, the cooks received a mystery box with shellfish and were tasked with creating a dish. Those who struggled with the shellfish were forced to make scrambled eggs for the elimination challenge. Heather and Sam fell into the bottom two because their eggs weren’t up to par, and eventually Heather was told to hand in her apron.

Following this week’s episode, Ramsay’s live cook-off series, The F Word, will air with celebrity guests Kaitlin Olson, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg. Plus, two families will compete in the kitchen!

The foul-mouthed celebrity chef, who is known for his swearing, previously told Us Weekly that he needs to be censored on the live show. “I’ve been given, hopefully, a three-second delay,” he exclusively told Us in May. “So if any naughty f--ks fall out, they’ll catch it. I’m just hoping somebody’s finger on the buzzer that is quicker than me."



MasterChef airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The F Word With Gordon Ramsay airs at 9 p.m. ET.

