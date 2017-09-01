Don’t set your sights on filming on a Donald Trump property if you don’t plan on including the commander in chief in the film!

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in the part,” Matt Damon told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Friday, September 1, of the former Celebrity Apprentice host.



Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Paramount Pictures

Although Damon, 46, has never met Trump, 71, he recalled an instance in which the real estate mogul was included in a film’s production. “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls--t shot,” he claimed to the industry publication. “Donald Trump walks in and Al Pachino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

However, according to the Good Will Hunting actor, the president’s appearance on camera doesn’t necessarily secure him a place in the film’s final cut. “You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you cut the scene out,” Damon alleged, adding that the 1992 flick Home Alone 2 was the rare exception. “I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

During the interview, the Jason Bourne star also criticized Trump’s response to the Charlottesville violence in late August. As previously reported, Trump condemned the fatal incident and blamed “many sides” for exuding “bigotry and hatred.”

“The right that the president [made his] ‘many sides’ comment was absolutely abhorrent,” the Oscar winner continued. “Look, everybody’s got a voice at this point and everybody’s shouting their opinions. But I’m obviously very concerned with the state of things and with the damage that’s being done to our institutions. Its just very pernicious what [Trump’s] doing.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.