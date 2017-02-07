He did it! Matt Damon snuck onto Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, February 6 dressed as Tom Brady, to finally land himself a spot on the show.

For the last 14-years the host has closed out the show by saying: “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time,” denying him the opportunity to be a guest.



But by dressing as the New England Patriots’ player, he managed to make his way on, and he couldn’t have been happier.



Sporting the number 12 uniform, including a helmet to cover his face, Damon was introduced as Brady, by Kimmel.



But after congratulating him on his Super Bowl win, and engaging in some friendly chat, Kimmel became suspicious.



When his guest refused to remove his “lucky helmet” he swiftly yanked it from his head to revealing, none than Matt Damon.

Damon then leapt around excitedly proclaiming: “I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show.”

Kimmel disputed his success and branded him an “intruder” before having him escorted from the set.



That wasn’t the last of him though. Damon was then interviewed backstage by sports journalist Rich Eisen during which he gave a hilarious victory interview.

“I’ve worked so hard for this,” he said breathlessly. “You know I think it’s been 14-years of being in the dressing room and thinking I’m gonna get out and you know, we never gave up, we never gave up.”



Watch the clips for the full and very funny moments above.



