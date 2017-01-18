Tough crowd! Matt LeBlanc earned some extra brownie points with his kids recently when the family ran into Prince Harry at a Bruce Springsteen concert. Watch what he said in the clip above!



The Man With a Plan actor, 49, recalled the story during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 18. He and his two daughters — Marina, 12, and Jacqueline, 21 — were invited to a show at London's Wembley Stadium by legendary TV director James Burrows, who directed a few episodes of Friends.



"We went backstage in the hospitality suite to meet Bruce and Prince Harry was there," LeBlanc told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Prince Harry at the end of the night gives my stepdaughter and my daughter a kiss goodnight on the cheek and they were both just floored. I got no kiss myself."

The run-in was a happy surprise for LeBlanc, who says that it's "hard to impress" his children. In fact, daughter Marina rarely watches reruns of Friends. (LeBlanc is stepdad to daughter Jacqueline and son Tyler from his ex-wife's first marriage.)

"I don't think she thinks I'm too cool, no," LeBlanc said of Marina on Wednesday. "I think her friends at school watch Friends now — that's about the age they get into it — but she can't be bothered. She just could care less. She's seen it, but it's her dad. She sees me enough. It's like overdose."

LeBlanc has a fan in Prince Harry, however. In January 2015, he told Conan O'Brien that he first met Prince Harry and William at a polo match. "There was a big line to go and meet them afterward," he said at the time. "So I went and I got in line and met the princes ... both of them, William and Harry. All they want to know is, 'When is the Friends reunion?' That's all they wanted to know about."

He added, laughing: "I told them to f--k off."

LeBlanc got heat for seemingly telling off the royals, but clarified in a later interview that he was just kidding with his "f--k off" remark.



