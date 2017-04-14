It was meant to be! Matthew Rhys revealed that he once asked out his current girlfriend, Keri Russell, 16 years ago — when he was intoxicated.

The Welsh actor, 42, revealed the juicy detail while he and Russell, 41, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 13.



"We actually met a very long long time ago," he recalled. "I very drunkenly asked her for her number when she was a young, single, slip of a thing, so I sort of knew then when I was 26."

The pair met in a parking lot after a kickball party when former child actress Russell asked him to open a can of beer for her. Rhys described the interaction as "very romantic," but the Felicity alum didn't remember anything until they reunited on The Americans in 2013.

J. Kempin/Getty Images

"We did all the readings together and all the things, and after a heavy dose of fight training, all sweaty, at lunch, you said, 'Oh, you know we've met before,'" Russell said on Thursday night. "I said, 'No we haven't,' and you said, 'Yeah, we've met before, like 10 years ago at kickball.' As soon as he said that, I knew exactly what [happened] and I opened my eyes, like, 'Oh! Of course I remember that.'"

Apparently, the Brothers & Sisters alum even left her a "drunken voicemail" back in the day. "You were that buffoon that wouldn't stop calling," Russell teased.

Flash-forward almost two decades later, and the couple are now coparenting in Brooklyn. They welcomed son Samuel, now 10 months, in May 2016.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



