Thirteen years after saying goodbye to North Shore High School, the Plastics are back. Find your burn books and whip up some cheese fries, because Tina Fey announced when her iconic and epically quotable movie Mean Girls is coming to Broadway!

The show, which will open on April 8, 2018, at the August Wilson Theater, is bound to be so fetch. “I tried to remember to stay at the core humanity of it, which is the behavior that comes out of all of us sometimes out of jealousy or fear. The great thing about music is it lets you get in people’s heads and inside their emotional lives in a way that you can do with a tight close-up in movies, but it’s so much bigger and warmer [in a musical],” Fey, 47, who penned the Mean Girls book and is adapting the script for stage, told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, September 5. “I think fans will hopefully find that this has the DNA of the movie and is true of the spirit of it, but is also opened up in a lot of ways.”

Mary Ellen Matthews

The 2004 flick Mean Girls’ witty take on high school cliques, teenage culture and bullying captivated audiences and had fans holding out hope for a revival ever since the film premiered. The movie starred Rachel McAdams as queen bee Regina George, and Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as her loyal followers. Fey revealed that the Broadway production successfully casted actresses who perform their roles as well as the original cast did.



Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

“It’s similar to the experience I had with the movie, where you watch someone like Rachel McAdams and you think, ‘Oh, she made this. She’s such a great talent that she’s actually making this more than is on the page. When you have great actors, like we do with these young women, they bring more to it than you even imagined,” the 30 Rock alum said of finding the ideal actresses to fill the roles of her beloved characters.

The musical will debut at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. on October 31 on a trial-run before heading over to Broadway.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.