The club is back! A reboot of the Mickey Mouse Club, which premiered in 1955 on ABC and launched the careers of stars such as Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera, is premiering on Friday, September 8.



But the new version has some twists — it will be a strictly digital and social media show called Club Mickey Mouse, and there will be a brand new theme song. “Over the course of seven weeks, they will share their journey on the @ClubMickeyMouse Instagram and Facebook accounts through Instagram stories, Boomerangs and Facebook Live videos, as they document the behind-the-scenes process of writing their own songs, choreographing their dances, and their experiences on set,” a press release explains. “Each week will culminate in a unique musical performance and a marquee music video. Walt Disney Records will also distribute the original music weekly through online music stores, including a new Club Mickey Mouse theme song which will be released on September 12, 2017.”



Todrick Hall, who most recently choreographed Taylor Swift’s record-breaking video “Look What You Made Me Do,” will join the Club as a mentor, along with Alisha Marie, a social media influencer with more than 3 million followers. The cast of new Mouseketeers includes teens Regan Aliyah, Jenna Alvarez, Ky Baldwin, Gabe De Guzman, Leanne Tessa Langston, Brianna Mazzola, Sean Oliu and Will Simmons.



“From the original cast of Mousketeers to the pop power of the 1990’s Mickey Mouse Club, this franchise has always discovered, nurtured, and incubated original talent who have gone on to do great things and make a real impact on culture,” said Andrew Sugerman, Executive Vice President of Publishing and Digital Media at Disney. “We’re excited to continue that legacy and to welcome the Mousketeers into our network of Maker creators, support their crafts as authentic songwriters, choreographers, and artists, and bring a new generation of teens back into the Club.”



To follow Club Mickey Mouse, visit Facebook.com/ClubMickeyMouse and @ClubMickeyMouse on Instagram.



