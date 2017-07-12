Let them eat cake! Meghan Markle celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday, July 11: the 100th episode of her USA network show Suits.



The 35-year-old actress was joined by her castmates in Toronto during a lunch break celebration, where they posed in front of a giant cake shaped like the fictional law office their characters work at on the show and bottles of bubbly.

The actress plays paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits, which is filming it’s seventh season. The legal drama premiered on June 23, 2011.

While Markle is busy filming in Canada, her royal boyfriend, Prince Harry, is working back in London. The 32-year-old is set to honor to honor Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Wednesday, July 12, in what will be his first official role at a state banquet.

Last month, Suits star Patrick J. Adams explained how thrilled he was for his costar’s royal romance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams, 35, said at the ATX Television Festival on June 10. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well. I'm very, very happy for her."



The UN ambassador has been dating Prince Harry for more than a year. The couple recently attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception together on May 20, and insiders say they’ll get engaged soon themselves.



“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” an insider told Us in March.



