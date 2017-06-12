She can’t stop smiling! Meghan Markle was glowing at her first public appearance since attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding festivities with boyfriend Prince Harry.

The Suits actress, 35, and her fellow cast members conducted a special table read of the USA Network show’s pilot episode at ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, June 11. Markle arrived in a white and red patterned J.Crew dress and heeled sandals, and was laughing and joking with her costars before kicking off the event.

USA

“She seemed in a great mood," an onlooker told Us Weekly. “She was always beautiful, but she’s definitely got that super high-end look now, like an A-lister.”

Markle appeared especially close with Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer, the eyewitness noted. The UN Women’s advocate made eye contact with Torres, 48, during the funny parts of the reading, and gave a big hug to Spencer, 35, at the end.

Markle even addressed the cast’s close bond. “We were all living in the same corporate housing. As well as working together, we were all living together. That makes a family dynamic,” she told the audience during the panel discussion.

As previously reported, the actress skipped Middleton’s wedding, but joined Prince Harry, 32, afterwards for the reception at Michael and Carol Middleton’s home in Bucklebury on Saturday, May 20. The couple, who have been dating for more than a year, were photographed arriving in a gray Audi with Harry behind the wheel and Markle smiling in the passenger seat.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!