Time for a man-to-man chat? Suits' Patrick J. Adams appeared on Access Hollywood Live on Wednesday, February 1, where he revealed that he'd like to have a sit-down with Prince Harry, who is currently dating Adams' costar Meghan Markle.



Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the USA legal drama, told the entertainment newsmagazine that he wasn't necessarily stunned when he learned that his longtime costar, 35, was dating the royal, 32.



"She's like a sister to me," said the 35-year-old actor of Markle, who plays his love interest on the series. "We've been like brothers and sisters for so long. So I'm just super happy for her that she found someone that she seems to really be into. We don't talk about it a lot — obviously, there's so much secrecy involved in something like that. So I just sort of stay out of it, and I feel like a big brother."



Adams hasn't been introduced to Prince Harry just yet, but he's hoping that happens soon. "I would love to do that thing that a big brother gets to do where you get to actually meet the guy, vet him a little bit. I think we should go through that process," he said.



"Have a couple drinks, make sure he knows where his head's at, that he can take care of her," Adams joked. "What are his intentions?"



Adams married Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario in December, and Markle did not attend the ceremony. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Markle was invited but decided to skip it in order to avoid stealing the spotlight, given that this was right around when news broke about her romance.

Suits airs on USA Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

