Megyn Kelly Makes ‘Today’ Show Debut From Russia: Watch

Making a splash on her first day. Megyn Kelly made her Today show debut on Thursday, June 1, from St. Petersburg, Russia, where she’s attending the International Economic Forum.

Anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie welcomed the new NBC cohost from their desk in New York City. “NBC’s Megyn Kelly is in St. Petersburg, where she will speak with Mr. [Vladimir] Putin, and we should note this is her first appearance as an NBC News anchor, so we say good morning and welcome,” Lauer said. "Great to have you here, Megyn!"

Kelly, 46, kicked off her first NBC appearance by discussing the relationship between the U.S. and Russia. "Hey guys, it’s great to be with you, Matt and Savannah,” she said. "As part of his forum, President Putin will be taking part in a panel, and I am lucky enough to have been asked to moderate that. This will be the first time that he’s actually taking questions from an American journalist since the special council was appointed in the United States to look into the allegations of Russian interference in the election.”

Just learned this morning Vladimir Putin will sit down one-on-one with me tomorrow after the forum. Exclusive interview Sunday 7/6c on NBC pic.twitter.com/a4NydtzcSc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

She added that she will sit down with Putin for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of the forum. "I’ll get to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together and beyond,” she said. "So that ought to be fun.” (The journalist’s interview with Putin will air during the premiere of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly on June 4 at 7 p.m. ET.)

As previously reported, Kelly announced in January that she was leaving her longtime position at Fox News to join NBC. The network announced that she will host the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show, anchor her Sunday night news magazine program and participate in NBC’s breaking news and special events coverage. Shortly after the announcement of Kelly’s new job, longtime Today show cohost Tamron Hall opted to leave the network.

