Will she or won’t she? Megyn Kelly is set to take over an hour of NBC’s Today show when she joins the network in September, sources tell Us Weekly, though it is unclear how her arrival will shake up the current lineup.

A source tells Us Kelly’s new show will be “in either the 9 o’clock or the 10 o’clock hour. If it’s 10, Kathie Lee and Hoda will move to the 9 a.m. slot. If it’s 9, then Al will continue in the 7 to 9 a.m. slot, and Tamron will continue her role in that slot as well as on MSNBC.”



However, a second source tells Us that it was “always the plan” for Kelly, 46, to take over the 9 a.m. slot ever since she announced her decision to leave Fox News for NBC News earlier this month. At present, Al Roker and Tamron Hall host the Today show’s 9 a.m. hour.



Eric Liebowitz/FOX via Getty Images

As for Hall, 46, who has been a host on Today since February 2014, her future with the show is less certain. According to another insider, Hall may not be renewing her contract with the show when it does expire.



Peter Kramer/NBC

On Tuesday, January 3, Kelly took to Facebook to share her feelings about leaving Fox News after more than 12 years, noting that the experience has impacted her greatly.

“Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life,” she wrote. “Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.”



She continued: “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon. … Happy New Year, and God bless.”

The veteran reporter had an eventful year in 2016, in which she went head-to-head with then Republican candidate Donald Trump, accused former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment and released an autobiography, Settle for More.



