It will be a classic! Melissa McCarthy joked that she might dress up as White House press secretary Sean Spicer for her family's Christmas card this year. The Boss actress, 46, chatted about re-creating her Saturday Night Live role off set during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 24. Watch the video above!

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

McCarthy, who first played Spicer, 45, during the February 4 episode of SNL, was asked to impersonate him by an old friend who is now a head writer on the NBC show.

"I was like, 'What? How am I going to do that?' And cut to somebody saying like, 'Boy, do you really look like that guy!' I was like, 'Wait a minute!'" McCarthy recalled, laughing. "The weird thing is I feel think I look so much like my dad. I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it's me, which makes it even weirder."

The Gilmore Girls alum took on the challenge, though. "The prosthetics — the weirdest thing is that you mess with your ears and it really changes the shape of your head," she added. "And then I really got into it and asked, 'Can I have eye bags?' And the answer was, 'Yes!'"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

McCarthy was joined by her husband, actor-writer Ben Falcone, on the daytime talk show. He teased that "sexy" wasn't the first word that came to mind when he saw his wife dressed as Spicer.

The couple's daughters — Vivian, 9, and Georgette, 7 — also got in on the fun. They dropped by SNL during one of McCarthy's previous appearances. "The girls were there the second time I did it and they were like, 'Yikes!' We took weird family pictures," McCarthy said.

"I think that should be your Christmas card," DeGeneres interjected.

McCarthy replied: "I think it's going to be!"

