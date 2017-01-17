Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Sol Pacifico Cerritos

Is 2017 already wearing you down? Well, fret not! Us Weekly is partnering with Gilt, spoiled NYC, Refinery29, LIVELY and Brit+Co to send one lucky reader on a sunny getaway to Mexico.

The winner will pack their bags (and pick a lucky partner!) and head to Sol Pacifico Cerritos for a five-night stay. This trip includes two business-class airfares, daily breakfast, a surf lesson, sunset horseback riding and a couples’ massage.

If you’re in it to win it, head to this link to fill in your information and sign up to receive emails from Us Weekly, Refinery29, Gilt, spoiled NYC, Brit+Co and LIVELY. The sweepstakes ends Monday, February 6, so get to clicking!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C. (EXCLUDING RESIDENTS OF OVERSEAS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS, PUERTO RICO, AND OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES) who as of the time of entry are 18 years of age or older and at least age of majority in state. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. To enter follow the entry directions at http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/page/relax-in-mexico-sweepstakes. By entering, you agree to receive emails and join the newsletter lists of Us Weekly, Refinery 29, Gilt, Spoiled NYC, Brit+Co and Lively. Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on 1/9/2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 2/6/2017. ARV: $4,450. No. of Winners: 1. Certain restrictions may apply. Complete Official Rules are available at http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/page/relax-in-mexico-sweepstakes. Odds of winning depends upon number of entries received. Sponsor: Us Weekly LLC.

