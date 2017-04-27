Mike Myers 'Would Love to Do Another' Austin Powers Movie

Yeah, baby, yeah! Fourteen years after the release of Austin Powers’ third installment, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Mike Myers revealed he would be open to doing another film in the series. The actor, 53, who played the film’s title role as well as his nemesis Dr. Evil, discussed the franchise with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’s 20th anniversary."I would love to do another,” he told the magazine, teasing, "but you just have to see.”

Getty Images

Jay Roach, who directed the three films, noted that an addition to the franchise has been an ongoing topic of conversation between him and Myers. "We have talked about [making a fourth movie] for 15 years," Roach told THR. "We have also always said we don't want to do it unless we came up with something that lived up to the concepts in our mind." The director added: "Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won't happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to get back into it."



While Myers and Roach didn’t share any more details on what the fourth film in the series could hold, the franchise is known for getting A-list stars on the screen, including Elizabeth Hurley, Will Ferrell, Beyoncé, Seth Green and Heather Graham.

The actor told THR that his inspiration for the hilarious films was his late father. "After my dad died in 1991, I was taking stock of his influence on me as a person and his influence on me with comedy in general," he explained. "So Austin Powers was a tribute to my father, who [introduced me to] James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles, The Goodies, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore."

