Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’ raw talent can’t be tamed. The singer killed it as she performed her latest song, “Malibu,” during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21.

Cyrus, 24, was introduced by her dad, Billy Cyrus, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, before she took the stage. Billy, 55, gushed about how “proud” he was of her, and Noah, 17, joked that Miley was finally wearing pants for once.

Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images

“She’s as happy as she’s ever been,” Noah said. “And you can hear it in her music.”

Indeed, Miley, who dropped the new single on May 11, wrote the breezy tune about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. She broke down in tears toward the end of her emotional performance and got a round of applause from the audience — including Nicki Minaj. (The rapper, 34, called out Miley during the August 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in response to Miley talking about her in the press.)

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2016 that Miley and Hemsworth, 27, got engaged again after calling it quits in 2014. The Aussie actor joined the singer backstage at the BBMAs on Sunday night.

The former Disney star opened up about how he inspired her new music in an interview with Billboard magazine earlier this month. "(People are) going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she said. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!