Miley Cyrus is embracing changes. The pop star dropped a brand new music video for her song “Younger Now” on Thursday, August 17, and it was all about her new laid back and breezy vibe.

At the start of the video, the 24-year-old is lying in bed in a white nightgown. She then makes a few outfit changes into some retro 1950s outfits, including one that’s very Elvis inspired, for a trip to the fair with some senior citizens. There’s a Miley puppet, some children dressed as mimes and a giant “Younger Now” float in a parade.



Cyrus plays the guitar throughout the video and sings about growing out of her over-the-top twerking phase: “No one stays the same / You know what goes up must come down / Change is a thing you can count on / I feel so much younger now,” she croons.

The group later heads to the sock hop. The “Malibu” singer takes us back in time and performs a coordinated dance with some of the seniors. Cyrus looks adorable in a brown top, pink ascot and a light green poodle skirt. The video ends with Cyrus goofing around and lying down on the dance floor with all her new friends.

The song is the title single off her highly anticipated sixth studio album, which will be released on September 29. She first showed off her toned-down look and sound in her “Malibu” music video, which dropped in May.

Cyrus has been open recently about ditching her provocative style. “I feel really kind of far away from that person,” she said in Harper’s Bazaar’s August issue. “I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I’m not saying I’ve never been myself. … Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.”

She continued, “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning it was kind of saying, ‘F--k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized."

