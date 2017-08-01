James Corden is stepping away from the driver’s seat for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and it’s leading to some interesting celebrity pairings.

The Late Late Show With James Corden spin-off debuts on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 8, and while the British host appears in some of the episodes, others feature fun match-ups including John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal; Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba; Miley Cyrus, her sister, Noah Cyrus, and their family; Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane; and Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton.

The new one-minute trailer features Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” and shows celebs in the car and on the streets of L.A., where Will Smith crashes a wedding, Game of Thrones BBFs Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams ride a mechanical dragon and John Legend takes over a laundromat with a gospel choir.

The previous trailer for the show released in February showed O’Neal and Cena working in a bakery, Billy Eichner and Metallica invading a supermarket, and Smith and Corden taking to the skies over Hollywood in a helicopter.

Corden first did a Carpool Karaoke segment back in the U.K. with George Michael for Red Nose Day in 2011 and brought it Stateside when he began hosting the Late Late Show in 2015. Since then, his guests have included Adele, Britney Spears, Madonna, Michelle Obama and Mariah Carey.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Linkin Park fans will get to see a posthumous appearance by singer Chester Bennington in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The singer, who committed suicide at his California home on July 20, filmed a segment with his band mates just days before his death.

