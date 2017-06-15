It’s a party in the subway! Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon put on their best disguises and went undercover to perform in New York City on Wednesday, June 14.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

During The Tonight Show segment, the duo sport cowboy hats, wigs and sunglasses for the stunt. "I’m here at the 50th Street subway station right below Rockefeller Center, and Miley Cyrus and I are about to go onto the subway platform and start busking in disguise,” Fallon, 42, says. "No one knows that it’s going to happen. No one knows it’s Miley Cyrus.”

Once on the platform, they grabbed their microphones and started singing Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton’s 1973 song “Jolene.” The pair even created fake names with Cyrus as Charlene and Fallon as Bart. While the comedian wasn’t much help in the singing department, he had some killer dance moves and enthusiastically played the tambourine.

Despite the disguises, the pop star’s signature voice gave her away and commuters immediately started gathering around Cyrus, 24, and Fallon to listen and take photos.

After the song ended, the “Malibu” singer and the late-night host proceeded to rip off their wigs and hats and introduce themselves. “Thank you very much. I am Jimmy Fallon. This is Miley Cyrus,” Fallon announced to cheers. “We’ll do one more song for you!” Cyrus went on to joke that it was her ‘first time at the subway station” before launching into her 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.”

Back at the studio, the Grammy nominee said that it was definitely a “memorable” experience. “I didn’t know how recognizable we really would be. I mean, you were getting called Billy Ray Cyrus. Right on! You were in disguise — they knew it was me! They thought it was me and my dad. I thought it was me and my dad,” Cyrus joked. "And then you look [the wig] off and I was like, ‘Holy s--t! My dad is Jimmy Fallon!'"

