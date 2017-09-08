She’s in it to win it! Miley Cyrus dished on her goals for season 13 of The Voice in an NBC clip shared exclusively with Us Weekly.

“I am so happy to be back on The Voice, especially because I feel like I learned a lot last season, the “Malibu” crooner, 24, gushed in the sneak peek released on Friday, September 8. “With experience, I can navigate the show a little bit better.”

The former Disney star, who joined the singing competition show in 2016 for season 10, is committed to her craft. “I have a note written down because I believe in putting things into the universe,” she explained. “And my note to myself is, ‘I’m going to win.’ And that’s my goal this time.”

Cyrus also revealed her main objective— going head to head with veteran judge Blake Shelton. “This season, I really want to snag a good country artist from Blake. I think if anyone can do it on the panel, it would be me,” the Happy Hippie Foundation founder boasted. “I try to remind people that I was actually born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee.”

“The most important thing to me in my life is my family and being on the farm, being home and music. Family, farm and music. That is my life, my life revolves around it,” the “Wrecking Ball” songstress continued, adding, “And glittery jeans.”

The “Younger Now” singer then reflected on her experience on The Voice so far and how her coaching mechanisms will change this season. “I don’t think I realized when I started season 11 how much you create a relationship with the artists that are on your team,” she said. “I think I bring a lot of value as a coach because I’m willing to take the time, overtime, to work with my artists. I feel like, being back, I have some different ways that I could win the show.”

Season 13 of the reality talent show, which also stars coaches Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson, premieres on Monday, September 25, on NBC.

