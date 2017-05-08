Out of 10, she's an 11. Millie Bobby Brown adorably mocked her tearful 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards acceptance speech in an Instagram video on Sunday, May 7. Relive her sweet moment at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium in the video above!

"Guys, I'm so happy. I won best actor in a show. I mean, crazy," the Stranger Things actress, 13, shared on social media. "But carrying on from that, we also won best show of the year. We couldn't have done it without our fans. We wouldn’t be here without you guys. We might not say it enough, but we love you and thank you**, everyone who voted."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Brown went on to jokingly tear up. "And I shouldn't get emotional again because I, like, broke down in my speech!" she said. "Like, what is that? I'm supposed to be tough!"

Thank you. XOXO A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Hours earlier, Brown shed some tears when she took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Series. She thanked the show's cast and crew, her family and the creators behind the Netflix smash.

"[Director Shawn Levy], everything you’ve taught me, I will carry on for the rest of my career," she said. She also gave a shout-out to the Duffer brothers, who created "a badass female iconic character that I’ve got the honor to play."

Stranger Things season 2 will drop on October 31, 2017.



