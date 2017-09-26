Get those tissue boxes ready! After a six-month hiatus, This is Us returns and Us Weekly caught up with Jack Pearson himself, Milo Ventimilgia, who teased what’s in store for season 2. Watch the video above!

When we left off, Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were on the outs and viewers were still perplexed as to how Ventimilgia’s character dies. However, it appears the mystery will begin to unravel during the season premiere.

“I think there’s going to be some satisfaction to a long asked question,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 40, told Us. “But then I think there will be a lot of heartache and pain and the beginning of acceptance.”

The actor, who recently teamed up with Timex to celebrate the watch brand’s Fall 2017 collection, warns that even though some pieces of the puzzle will be coming together “you’re going to have about twenty questions.”

“You got to pay attention because there are a lot of clues and reveals to knowing a deeper mystery to the show,” Ventimilgia explained. “Within the first two episodes you’re gonna see a timeline that maybe we haven’t seen before and understand something about the history of Jack and the family.”





Yet, for those that fell in love with the Anaheim native’s almost too-good-to-be-true character, the actor does warn that while Jack is a “good man” he will be “humanized” this season.

“I think we are going to know Jack’s imperfections this season,” Ventimilgia revealed. “But also understand that he’s human like any of us and he leads with his heart and does his best.”

To find out more about this season of This is Us watch the video above!

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

