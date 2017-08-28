Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s on, honey! Minnie Driver will reprise her role as Karen Walker’s nemesis Lorraine Finster in the highly anticipated Will & Grace revival, NBC confirms to Us Weekly.



According to TV Line, Driver will guest star in one episode of the series. The actress appeared on season 5 of the original sitcom as the mistress of Karen’s husband, Stanley Walker. The characters’ feud continued for several more episodes when Karen slept with — and eventually married — Lorraine’s father, Lyle (John Cleese).

Although many of the show’s beloved characters will return for the reboot — including Eric McCormack’s Will, Debra Messing’s Grace and Sean Hayes’ Jack — the show won’t pick off quite where it left off.

"We'd done a finale that not only answered the questions, but made it impossible,” McCormack told Us Weekly and other reporters on August 3 of the show’s conclusive series end. "People saw that election video and what people responded to wasn't just how funny that video was, but how the show looks the same and feels the same. And we went, ‘ Oh that's true! So why are we stuck with this ending that we gave it when we don't have to be?’"

Although Will welcomed a child with his partner Vincent (Bobby Cannavale) when the original series ended in 2006 after eight seasons, McCormack hinted that the lawyer’s dating life will heat up in the new series. "He's got a little bit more self-confidence and that's going to leave some very interesting dating things,” he explained. "For anyone who says, ‘ Is Will going to date?' Yes!”

A new promo for the series also shows Jack’s dive into modern romance as he experiments with gay dating app Grindr. “Grindr has gotten so skanky,” Jack notes in the clip. “I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling.”

While Grace’s storyline in the new series has yet to be confirmed, the show’s finale left her drifting from Will as she and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) raised their daughter. 20 years later, Grace’s daughter and Will’s son met in college and ended up getting married, which subsequently reunited the best friends.

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28.

