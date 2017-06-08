Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Still going strong! Miranda Lambert brought her boyfriend, Anderson East, to the 2017 CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7.

The songstress, who performed “Pink Sunglasses” at the awards show and was nominated for two awards, opted for a black minidress with a sexy cutout midection. Her beau looked dapper in a brown jacket and tie.

In April, Lambert gushed about East on Instagram after he supported her at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she scored her record-breaking eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Award trophy.

“My sweet handsome date,” she captioned a snap of herself with East on Instagram at the time. “Thanks for being so supportive and kind.”

The couple started dating shortly after her July 2015 split from ex-husband Blake Shelton.

Shelton also performed at the 2017 CMT Awards. His girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, wasn’t present at the awards show but showed her support by Instagramming a snap with the country crooner.

“Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx,” Stefani captioned a selfie with Shelton.

