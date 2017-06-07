Molly Ringwald: 'The Breakfast Club' Would 'Make a Great Series'

The princess speaks! Molly Ringwald, who memorably played Claire in John Hughes' 1985 classic The Breakfast Club, gave her two cents about a possible reboot while attending the 20th Anniversary Moth Gala in NYC on Tuesday, June 6.

"I don't think it should be done and I don't think it could be done because of the John Hughes estate. They're very protective about [it]," Ringwald, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet. "Also, it couldn't be redone because it's a different time."

Hughes, who died at age 59 in 2009, wrote and directed the beloved film, which centered on five high school students who get stuck in Saturday detention together. It also starred Emilio Estevez (Andrew), Anthony Michael Hall (Brian), Judd Nelson (Bender) and Ally Sheedy (Allison).

Ringwald may not be up for a reboot, but she wouldn't mind seeing the princess, athlete, brain, criminal and basket case again in some form.

"Somebody should do a movie or something that has more diversity in it. I actually think it would make a great series that is inspired by it, but I don't think they could do that," she added to Us. "[Cast reunions are] always nice, but no, I don't think you could remake it now, they would all just be on their phones and no one would speak to each other."

The Riverdale actress, who was the undisputed '80s queen of the Brat Pack, also is best known for credits including Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles and The Facts of Life.

"I don't feel one way or the other about it," she said of a possible Facts of Life revival, "as long as I'm not asked to play one of the moms! Or Ms. Garrett, then I'm OK with it!"

