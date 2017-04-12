MTV Bringing Back 'Fear Factor' with Ludacris as Host

Viewer discretion is advised! MTV announced its decision to bring back the popular show Fear Factor on Wednesday, April 12, with rapper Ludacris as its executive producer and host.

According to MTV, VH1 and Logo president Chris McCarthy, the revival of the show will bring back the adrenaline-pumping tasks fans loved — but with a twist.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that there will be 12 episodes in the reboot, and that competitors’ tasks will go beyond the typical gross-out challenges of eating worms and the like — newly designed stunts will include outrageous tasks like couch surfing at 300 feet or water logging personal cell phones.

The show will feature eight contestants paired off in teams of two, bracing themselves against physical and psychological challenges as they compete for a $50,000 cash prize.

“I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember,” the 39-year-old Fate of the Furious star said in a statement. “This will be the first of many great projects together.”

Fear Factor was previously hosted by Joe Rogan when it first ran for six seasons in 2001 on NBC. (Rogan returned to the series for its one-season revival in 2011.)

“We are updating the challenges that will include fresh physical stunts and mental challenges, relevant to today's culture,” McCarthy told THR. “Each episode will provide contestants the platform to test their physical, emotional and mental strength, as well as the opportunity to overcome their biggest fears. No two episodes will be alike. We’re not about grossing out for gross-out sake. This is an adrenaline-filled show that is about testing physical, mental and emotional strength, as well as the ability to overcome our biggest fears. “

Fear Factor will premiere on Tuesday, May 30, on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

