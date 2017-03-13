Make way for TV! MTV is revamping its annual MTV Movie Awards ceremony to include television categories, the network announced on Monday, March 13.



MTV

The event, retitled the MTV Movie & TV Awards, will honor the best TV and film performances from Hollywood's rising stars. It will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7. The host and presenters have not yet been announced.

"We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy. "The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Throughout the day on May 7, fans outside the Shrine can enjoy the inaugural Movie & Television Festival, which will feature live musical performances, food and special guests. In the afternoon, the festival will center on the awards show's red carpet, with ticketing information and a list of performers to be announced at a later date.

Marking its 25th anniversary this year, the MTV Movie Awards launched in 1992 with host Dennis Miller, and the best film trophy went to the blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, who costarred in last year's Central Intelligence, hosted the 2016 ceremony, with the top film prize going to Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Tell Us: Which movies and TV shows deserve to be honored at this year's event?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!