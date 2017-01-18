A single mom of five children gets upset when she feels that her doctor doesn't appreciate the pressure she's under to raise her family on My 600-lb Life's Wednesday, January 18, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC docuseries' preview clip introduces Cynthia, who weighs 610 pounds and lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She travels to Houston in hopes of getting gastric-bypass surgery, but her doctor isn't happy with her diet. He informs her that she has gained four pounds since last month's visit and that she can't have the procedure at her current size.



Cynthia is taken aback by her doctor's comments and tells the camera, "Really? It's four pounds. I don't think the doctor realizes how much coming to Houston once a month stresses my finances, and I haven't been able to afford the things that I need to eat, so I've eaten what I could. I don't think he's taken into account the sacrifices that are being made. It pisses me off."

She later explains to her boyfriend, "I gained four pounds, and that was a major issue for him. I'm over it — it's four pounds. I feel like I got beat up over four pounds. All he cares about is numbers, and I'm struggling to pay to get down to Texas for this doctor."



"My kids look at me every night, 'Mama, what's for dinner?' Sometimes I don't have a f--king answer! I don't have an answer because I'm trying to get my ass down here. And if this is what it's going to turn me into, then I don't want to do it. I'm over it."



Watch the emotional clip above. My 600-lb Life airs on TLC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

