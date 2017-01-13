Our stomachs hurt from laughter … and hunger! The premiere of My Kitchen Rules, Fox’s newest celebrity-based cooking competition show, had Us starving for star-studded cuisine and thirsting for the inter-celebrity drama. Aside from getting a sneak peek into the homes of some of our favorite celebs, we loved seeing their talent (or lack thereof) in the kitchen!



A Feast of Fame



The competition series is hosted by celebrity chef Curtis Stone and Iron Chef’s Cat Cora, who are joined by five teams of celebrity duos: siblings Brandy and Ray J Norwood, Brandi Glanville and Dean Sheremet, Andrew Dice Clay and wife Valerie Vasquez, Naomi Judd and husband Larry Strickland, and Lance Bass and mother Diane Bass.

Ray J Hints at Kim Kardashian Sex Tape



The episode kicked off with Ray J and Brandy hosting the first dinner. Ray J, notorious for costarring in Kim Kardashian’s famed sex tape, seemed to love cheekily hinting at the X-rated video on camera. He started off saying, “Forget about my past — I’m a new man!”

Almost immediately after, he referred to his team going first by saying, “Gotta hit it first.” This was obviously a clear allusion to his single “Hit It First,” about his relationship with Kim, as well as a nod to Kanye West’s recent tune “Famous,” in which the rapper expressed about Ray J, “Yeah, he might have hit it first. Only problem is I’m rich.”



Brandi Bluntly Stated, “Our Exes F--ked Each Other”

The sibling duo’s first dish, an appetizer, was bacon-wrapped prawns. While the pair were busy hilariously ribbing each other in the kitchen, the rest of the cast clinked wine glasses outside. When Brandi Glanville was asked how she and Leann Rimes' ex-husband, Dean, knew each other, the former Real Housewife responded, “Our spouses f--ked each other.” Hey, she's not lying!

Michael Becker/FOX

Naomi Slams Dean, Leann and Eddie Cibrian

Staying on the theme of Eddie Cibrian and Leann's infamous affair, Brandi tried to make nice, even saying, “Leann Rimes, she has a beautiful voice.” Naomi then interjected with, “Not very good taste in men!” The fact that the country singer said it right in front of Dean must have stung!

Later, after Brandi and Dean insisted their friendship was strictly platonic, Dice heartily disagreed, saying, “There’s something going on there.” Is there?

Michael Becker/Fox

Brandy vs. Brandi

Famous for causing trouble, Brandi wasted no time stirring the pot with her obvious competition — the celebrity with the similarly sounding first name. Brandi even managed to spin drama out of a seemingly innocuous interaction in the kitchen over looking for water — now that’s talent. Brandi returned to the table of celebrities and referred to her interaction with Brandy as a “hostile environment.”

Brandy Pulls an "I Don’t Know Her"

Later, when tasting the entree, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum commented on Brandy's dish, saying, “The rice is undercooked, the cabbage is flavorless. … I don’t know why she has a problem with me. I don’t know what I ever did to her. This is not Housewives.” The Grammy winner was not in the room at the time, but in her comment about Brandi to the camera, Brandy said, “I don’t know you like that.” Burn!

Michael Becker/FOX

Brandi Glanville Snoops Around Lance's House



After Brandy and Ray J received a cool 49 out of 80 for their shrimp and bacon with a jerk rib entree, we were off to Lance's gorgeous home in the Hollywood hills. Lance shared a kiss with husband Michael Turchin, and then the former boy band star and his mother, Diane, got to work.

While the rest of the guests chatted outside, Brandi decided to stir up trouble once again. In a confessional, the reality star confessed, “I just decided to ‘go to the restroom,’ and by ‘go to the restroom,' I meant snoop a little.” She then stumbled upon Lance Bass’ collection of 'NSync merchandise. She even held up a Justin Timberlake bobblehead and commented, “Why is there not an 'NSync reunion? It’s because of you!” Savage! She later referred to the memorabilia as Lance's “shrine” to “himself.”



Lance and His Mom Take Home the Bacon

After whipping up a delicious-looking appetizer of shrimp and cheese grits, along with a gorgeous plate of chicken and waffles, it seemed like all the celebrities and the pair of hosts were on cloud nine. The mother-son duo managed to out-rank Brandy and her brother by earning 54 out of 80 points, putting them in the lead. We nearly cried when Lance's mom, Diane, said of cooking with her son, “I love it. He’s my heart.” Aww.

My Kitchen Rules airs on Fox Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

