Nancy Kerrigan Tearfully Reveals She Had Six Miscarriages in Eight Years

Nancy Kerrigan tearfully opened up about the difficulty she had conceiving during Dancing With the Stars' Most Memorable Week on Monday, April 10. Watch the video above.

The Olympic gold medalist, 47, broke down in tears while recalling the past to her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and to the cameras.

"Since I was 10 years old I always wanted three kids before I was 30, sort of like what my mom had done," she said. "I had six miscarriages in eight years. It was really hard, actually. It almost felt shameful I think because I couldn't do it on my own."

Kerrigan and her agent husband, Jerry Solomon, had trouble getting pregnant after welcoming their first child, Matthew, now 19, in 1997.

"Not long after having Matthew we thought we wanted more kids, but I had a miscarriage. It was pretty awful. You feel guilty and like, 'What did you do wrong?' It makes you feel like a failure," Kerrigan said. "We had a good life, but I had that vision in my head since I was such a small kid."

The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, turned to in vitro fertilization for help. They went on to have son Brian, 11, and daughter Nicole, 8.

"I think more than joy and love I think I was relieved," Kerrigan said of having Brian. "Like, he was OK."

