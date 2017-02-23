At the start of Nashville's fifth season in January, Rayna (Connie Britton) paid a visit to Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) in the hospital, where she was recovering from last season's plane crash. Now the roles are reversed, and it's time for Juliette to return the favor.

As seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek from the Thursday, February 23, episode, Rayna has been hospitalized after her out-of-nowhere car accident in the final seconds of last week's ep.

In the clip, Juliette has a heart-to-heart with Rayna about surviving near-death experiences. "You've changed," Rayna tells her. "It's like when you fell out of the sky, something shook out of you."

"About time, right?" Juliette replies.

"Now you've got me wondering, after this whole nightmare, I wonder what's gonna shake out of me," Rayna says.

The country legend has indeed been through a lot this season. Before her accident in the February 16 episode, Rayna was caught in a hostage situation with her stalker, Carl Hockney (Linds Edwards), who'd been sending obsessive love letters to her home and office for weeks. She was with the police, on her way home to Deacon (Charles Esten), when her car was hit by another vehicle.

