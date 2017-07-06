Relationships are tested in Nashville’s Thursday, July 6, episode, as seen in a new sneak peek.

In the clip, on-and-off loves Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) are in a tension-filled moment as he tells her, “This is something that’s been building in me for a long time now.” A distraught looking Juliette asks, “What about us?”

Later, an angry fan confronts Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and declares, “You and Gunnar were so perfect,” to which the singer/songwriter responds: “No we weren’t.” Clearly, the woman disagrees as she shouts: “You ruined everything!”

Meanwhile, Will (Chris Carmack) demands answers after he discovers that Zach (Cameron Scoggins) has two cellphones. Instead of a simple explanation, Zach pleads, “I want you to let me explain.” Unsatisfied, Will asks, “Who are you, Zach?”

One of the CMT show’s stars, Kaitlin Doubleday, recently spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about her own character’s romantic fate on the current season. When asked if she sees potential for a relationship to blossom between her character, Jessie, and Charles Esten’s Deacon following the death of Rayna (Connie Britton), Doubleday admitted that she’s pondered the idea.



“I think that it that could blossom,” Doubleday told Us in June, adding that both characters are in need of support. “I was even thinking about this, like, if they even do end up together somehow, how sad is it for Jessie that she’s going to fall in love with a guy who’s literally been obsessed with the same woman — who just tragically died — for 35 years. Like, that would be so depressing!”

Nashville airs on CMT Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!