‘Nashville’ Sneak Peek: Maddie Leans on Deacon After Police Incident

Dads give the best advice. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, June 22, episode of Nashville, Maddie Conrad leans on her dad Deacon Claybourne for support in the aftermath of her police incident.

In the clip above, Deacon (Charles Esten) comforts Maddie (Lennon Stella), who's struggling with how to apologize for her viral outburst. “Oh, Maddie, baby. It’s OK,” he says. She replies, “I’m sorry for being so stubborn.”

As Maddie gets emotional, Deacon reiterates that he will support her no matter what. "I just hated seeing you in pain. I just wanted to get it over with the quickest way I saw how,” he continues. "Your momma was a fighter. She passed that down to you. Whatever you want to do, you do it. I got your back.”

The songstress sounds distressed about the situation. “I just don’t know anymore,” she cries.

He wipes his daughter's tears away and reassures her that things will be fine. “Well, those people out there, they think they know you from that video, but they don’t,” he says. “That’s not the full picture, not by a mile. You are a wonderful, generous, kind, young woman, and I am so proud to be your dad. I think you need to say something in your own words and let them know who you really are.”

This season of Nashville has introduced several fresh faces. Kaitlin Doubleday, who plays newcomer Jessie Caine on the CMT series, recently sat down with Us to discuss how the show is moving forward after Rayna’s death. “I was shocked. I was bawling,” Doubleday told Us. “You just wanted [Deacon and Rayna] to be together.”



She also teased whether Jessie and Deacon could get together in the future. “I think that it could blossom,” she said.

Nashville airs on CMT Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!