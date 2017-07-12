Scarlett and Gunnar’s argument over the baby takes a dramatic turn in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Thursday, July 13, episode of Nashville.

The scene begins with the pair leaving a grocery store as Gunnar (Sam Palladio) tries to talk to Scarlett (Clare Bowen) about why she was crying earlier.

“Can we please not talk about that again?” she replies.

“How long are we going to put it off, Scarlett? Forever? When it’s staring us right in the face,” Gunnar says. “You don’t want this. You’ve been dancing around, saying every possible thing except the truth. You don’t want to have this baby with me. You don’t want me. Period.”

As viewers learned earlier in season 5, Gunnar is not the father of Scarlett’s baby. She had hooked up with both her ex and music video director Damien George, and a paternity test ruled out Gunnar as the biological father. After some soul searching, Gunnar told Scarlett he wanted to raise the child with her.

As their argument gets heated in the parking lot of the grocery store, they are approached by three teens who ask Gunnar to buy them some beer.

He refuses, saying, “Maybe some other time, OK?” but the boys won’t take no for an answer.

After he yells at one of the kids to “just get out of here,” the teen pulls a gun out of his pocket.

“Oh, god. No. Please,” Clare exclaims as the dangerous situation quickly escalates.

Nashville airs on CMT Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

