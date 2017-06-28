‘Nashville’ Sneak Peek: Scarlett’s Baby News Gets Out

The secret is out! In a sneak peek from the Thursday, June 29, episode of Nashville, Scarlett O'Connor and Gunnar Scott learn that the whole world now knows about her baby news.

The couple are stopped at a gas station and start talking about what their life could be like. “Do you ever think about just keeping on driving and leaving all this behind?” Gunnar (played by Sam Palladio) asks. “I mean, together. Sedona, Seattle, Portland, I don’t know. Simple life. No more tours, no more cameras. Just you, me and No. 3."

As Gunnar is fantasizing about their quiet life together, he’s snapped back into reality when he sees a news report announcing Scarlett’s pregnancy. “And now from Hollywood to Nashville, where the online ship communities are buzzing over new photos of country stars Scarlett O’Connor and Gunnar Scott,” the TV anchor says. "An exclusive photo obtained by Access Hollywood reveals what looks to be a baby bump. For the on-again, off-again couple, this would be the first child for both of them.”

The TV then flashes a paparazzi photo of the couple, with Scarlett (Clare Bowen) wearing a flowy dress to cover her bump. The country starlet shakes her head and looks annoyed.

Viewers discovered earlier in season 5 that Gunnar is not the baby’s father. Scarlett had hooked up with both her ex and music video director Damien George, and a paternity test ruled out Gunnar as the biological dad. However, after imagining his life with Scarlett, he begs her to let them raise the baby together.

Nashville airs on CMT Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!