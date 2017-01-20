Sometimes you just have to go with your gut — at least, you do when you're in Nashville. On the Thursday, January 19, episode, the battle between head and heart seemed to have taken over the town.

Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) was struggling between her knowledge that her recovery could only go so quickly, and her desire to be independent and back to normal as soon as possible. Rayna (Connie Britton), meanwhile, was facing a decision that could play a big role in the ultimate fate of her business — and Will (Chris Carmack) was having second thoughts about moving with Kevin (Kyle Dean Massey). Here are the five biggest moments of the night.



1. Juliette Orders Avery to Stop Helping Her



Despite doctor's orders, Juliette was not taking her pain medication (mainly due to fears stemming from her history with pills). She also canceled her psych appointments and went over her physical therapist's head to get access to a weight redistribution machine that could help her walk. (The therapist was against it because she didn't think Juliette's body was ready — and she turned out to be right.)

Back at home, Juliette tumbled to the floor, and when Avery (Jonathan Jackson) came to help, he realized she hadn't been taking her meds. Naturally, they fought. He explained he was only trying to help, and she screamed, "Stop helping! I hate it! And we both know that you don't want to do it! Admit it! You feel obligated, like it's your job to take care of me!" Instead of admitting that, Avery told her she pushed people away because she was afraid of ever needing anyone. Though Juliette didn't acknowledge his statement at the time, it obviously had some impact on her because she did later visit a church to learn how to pray.



2. Avery Refuses to Have Sex With Juliette

After visiting the church, Juliette returned home with a new attitude. "I don't want to need you, but I do. I always have," she told Avery. "I'm just so scared you're going to start to feel like I'm this burden." He told her for the bazillionth time that he wanted to help her, which led to them kissing, and this led to her trying to get him to have sex. He refused. "With everything that happened with us," he began before trailing off. "I don't think you have any idea how much I love you." Instead of blowing up, Juliette said she understood that Avery needed time. This was progress for both of them.

3. Zach Willerman Makes Rayna an Offer She (Probably) Can't Refuse



Rayna was still struggling with finding the finances to make the music video for Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Gunnar (Sam Palladino). As luck would have it, tech mogul Zach Willerman swung by Nashville and made Rayna an offer to buy 20 percent of her company. In exchange, she would be flush with cash to run Highway 65 as she saw fit.

At first, Deacon (Charles Esten) was wary of Zach, but after meeting with him and hearing out his offer, Deacon began to sing a different tune — figuratively, that is. After having a lawyer review the proposed contract Zach had sent over, it seemed that Rayna and Deacon were close to accepting.

4. Rayna Has a Stalker

But not everything was sunny for Highway 65, or Rayna, specifically. When an envelope with a bizarre letter and rose petals arrived at her house — without a postmark, which meant it had been hand-delivered — she got a little freaked out. Her phone rang right when she opened the envelope, but it turned out to be Zach, calling from what appeared to be a mountain range somewhere far away.

5. Will and Kevin Break Up



While Kevin spearheaded their apartment hunt, Will struggled with mixed emotions. It seemed that everywhere he went, he was tempted by other men, and he wasn’t sure what that meant in terms of how he felt about Kevin. Instead of being upfront with Kevin about it, he passive-aggressively failed to turn in an application for an apartment Kevin really liked, and when Kevin found it in the trash, all of the doubts Will had been burying finally rose to the surface. After a heartbreaking back-and-forth about whether they were breaking up, they broke up.

Nashville airs on CMT Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

