Changing its tune. With the first half of Nashville's fifth season having featured some shocking twists and unforgettable moments — including Rayna's (Connie Britton) death in the February 23 episode — sisters Lennon Stella (Maddie Conrad) and Maisy Stella (Daphne Conrad) tell Us Weekly exclusively about their recent experiences on the show, along with where things are heading for their characters.

Maisy, 13, tells Us that her TV mom, Britton, has "taught me everything I know" and has "taken me under her wing and been so amazing to me and Lennon." She adds about filming Rayna's final scenes, "It was so emotional. I couldn't stop crying — that whole day, we were sad and sobbing the entire day. It was so sad. All four of us — it was me, my mom, Connie and Lennon — we were all just sobbing. [And] we got Connie a bracelet that says 'stepmom' on the inside."

Lennon, 17, agrees that the death of the show's matriarch "felt like a real death. That episode was a very emotional time in my life, too, just because of that. It was just so sad — every day was just, like, cry, cry, cry, cry, cry." Lennon says of Rayna, "She was totally the biggest part of the show, but I think that [the writers have] done a really good job making up for it and filling in the space. I feel like they've kind of focused on different things with different characters to draw the attention elsewhere."

As for what's next for Maddie, Lennon reveals, "She finds her sound musically, and I think she's using the pain from all this and is putting it towards music. I think music is definitely where her heart is."



Nashville's midseason finale aired on March 9, and the show is adding Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday for the season half of the season.



