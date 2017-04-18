Natalie Zea is no stranger to TV. In fact, she’s starred on every major television network (except the CW)! The actress, 42, who currently stars on the zany TBS sitcom The Detour, shares 25 things you didn’t know about her exclusively with Us Weekly.

1. I have nine chiropractors in my family including both parents and a set of grandparents.

2. I started taking piano lessons at age 30.

3. I broke my pelvis, left leg and nose all in one night when I was 17.

4. I have a half-brother who is 31 years my junior.

5. Both of my parents remarried people from the U.K. (one British, one Irish).

6. I’ve never seen Game of Thrones.

David Livingston/Getty Images

7. When I was 20, I went to the dentist while tripping on acid.

8. I lived in England when I was 13.

9. I grew up in a town of about 7,000 people.

10. I have no middle name.

11. I’ve been on every major television network except the CW.

12. I dropped out of college after my first year, then re-enrolled in the fall.

13. My birthday is St. Patrick’s Day.

14. I don’t know how Facebook works.

15. I dated my husband for 12 years before marrying him.

16. I worked as a hostess at Planet Hollywood in New York City one summer.

17. I used my baby shower as an excuse to raise money for a charity organization called Because I’m A Girl.

18. I had a natural childbirth — no epidural.

19. My daughter only listens to hip-hop.

20. Drake was on our list of girl names for our daughter.

21. I got my first and only tattoo when I was 39.

22. I almost always do my own makeup for red carpet events.

23. I bartended for five years in New York City before moving to Los Angeles.

24. I got engaged AND married in the Hawaii house from the movie Honeymoon in Vegas.

25. I placed third in state for Duet Acting with the Texas Forensics League my senior year of high school.

The Detour season 2 finale airs on April 25 at 10 P.M. EST on TBS

