Netflix Cancels ‘Sense8’ After Two Seasons: Reactions

Another Netflix series has been unexpectedly canceled. Just one week after the streaming giant shocked fans by pulling the plug on The Get Down after only one season, the site announced they will also end their original sci-fi drama Sense8 after 23 episodes.

"It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kickass and outright unforgettable,” Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of original content, said in a statement. "Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world.”

The popular show, which stars ensemble cast Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith, tells the story of eight strangers who suddenly find themselves interconnected. Rumors of a cancellation had been circulating for days before the official announcement, fueled by Smith helping to get “#RenewSense8” trending on Twitter.

The company's decision not to renew Sense8 may be a preview of a new trend for other Netflix series. "We've canceled very few shows,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC May 31 of their original content, which currently include fan favorites like House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, Master of None and Grace and Frankie. "I'm always pushing the content team. We have to take more risk. You have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.”

See fan reactions to the cancellation news below:

