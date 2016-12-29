Is Netflix brewing up more Gilmore Girls drama? The company posted a mysterious tweet about the popular series and its caffeine-addled characters on Wednesday, December 28, leading to speculation about whether more episodes might be on the way. (Spoilers ahead!)



Ever since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life's four new episodes launched last month on Netflix, fans have been abuzz over Rory (Alexis Bledel) revealing her pregnancy in the final scene to her mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham). Fans have since taken to social media to speculate about who the soon-to-arrive bundle of joy's father might be, along with begging the show's team to produce more episodes that resolve the huge cliffhanger.



But did fans finally get the hint that they've been looking for? On December 28, Netflix tweeted, "Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls."



Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

The post included a pic of a mock-up science fair project, complete with photos of Logan (Matt Czuchry), Paul (Jack Carpenter) and a label for the mysterious, as-yet-unseen "Guy Dressed in a Wookiee Costume," given that all three lucky guys hooked up with Rory in the revival.



The tweet, which references the project that April (Vanessa Marano) previously used on the show to ID Luke (Scott Patterson) as her biological dad, could mean that more answers are on the way in the form of another season — or it could just be a big tease.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has previously played coy about the chance of more episodes, telling TVLine earlier this month that she doesn't "rule anything in my life out," but that there were no active conversations about coming back for more.



Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is currently streaming on Netflix.

