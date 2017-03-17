Netflix Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Total time-saver! Netflix has introduced a new function allowing viewers to skip over the opening credits of the streaming site’s television series.

The “skip intro” button, originally discovered by eagle-eyed Reddit users nearly a month ago, appears on the bottom right corner of the screen when the show’s intro starts to play. If you click on it, you can start binge-watching right away.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the button is only available to use when streaming a show in a web browser. The shortcut has yet to make its way onto the Netflix app.

Naturally, TV fanatics — who aren’t interested in cheesy theme songs or cast and crew credits — are thrilled about the skip intro button and have expressed their excitement via social media.

“Netflix finally has a Skip Intro button!!” one elated tweeter wrote, while another joked: “I nominate the inventor of Netflix's 'skip intro' button for a Nobel Prize.”

Take a look at some of the best social media responses to the previously hidden gem below:

