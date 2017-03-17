Netflix Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Total time-saver! Netflix has introduced a new function allowing viewers to skip over the opening credits of the streaming site’s television series.

The “skip intro” button, originally discovered by eagle-eyed Reddit users nearly a month ago, appears on the bottom right corner of the screen when the show’s intro starts to play. If you click on it, you can start binge-watching right away.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the button is only available to use when streaming a show in a web browser. The shortcut has yet to make its way onto the Netflix app.

Naturally, TV fanatics — who aren’t interested in cheesy theme songs or cast and crew credits — are thrilled about the skip intro button and have expressed their excitement via social media.

“Netflix finally has a Skip Intro button!!” one elated tweeter wrote, while another joked: “I nominate the inventor of Netflix's 'skip intro' button for a Nobel Prize.”

Take a look at some of the best social media responses to the previously hidden gem below:

the best part of spring break was finding out Netflix had a skip intro button — mermadi (@madimclemonz) March 11, 2017

"Skip Intro" is the greatest thing that ever happened to Netflix — t hooves (@THOOVER914) March 7, 2017

Netflix's "skip intro" is one of the best inventions known to man , along side Orville redenbacher's pop up bowl — jorgito (@datguava) March 17, 2017

The skip intro button on Netflix is so great — Bri❁ (@briannafoit) March 17, 2017

thank you @netflix for adding that skip intro button so I don't have to listen or watch the hella long intros to my shows anymore — Lauren (@lbaum__) March 17, 2017

Whoever created the "skip intro" button on Netflix is going places — abigail johns (@abigail_johns) March 16, 2017

netflix's best new feature is the skip recap/skip intro — sophia (@sgawronnski) March 7, 2017

so apparently Netflix has a "skip intro" option now and it makes me more excited than it probably should — Garrett Bass (@garrettbass58) March 7, 2017

Netflix has a skip intro button now, it's pretty great when you've watched 8 episodes and don't want to hear it again. #win #netflixandchill — Emma Saucier (@gkchick2015) March 7, 2017

THE SKIP INTRO BUTTON IS THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO NETFLIX — kaiya❁ (@KaiyaOlsen) March 7, 2017

Netflix has a new "skip intro" button and I'm loving it — Br🍒ke (@emmerickbrooke) March 7, 2017

