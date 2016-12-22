It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new month of streaming options! The coming year brings a raft of film and TV possibilities for Netflix users, particularly those needing a fix of a certain cape enthusiast who probably needs another place to change clothes in these phone booth-depleted times we now live in. (Click here for the December arrivals!)



Indeed, January is a good month for Superman fans, as five films from the superhero franchise are available to stream on January 1, including Christopher Reeve's seminal 1978 flick Superman: The Movie, along with 2006's Superman Returns, featuring Kevin Spacey as a scenery-chewing Lex Luthor.



Other top choices for movie fans include the Oscar-winning 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, premiering January 1; Paul Thomas Anderson's adult industry-themed indie Boogie Nights (1997), also debuting January 1; and the Johnny Depp-starring sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016), available January 11.



Among the notable TV offerings for the month is A Series of Unfortunate Events, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton and Joan Cusack, which launches its entire eight-episode first season on January 13. The series is exclusive to Netflix and based on Daniel Handler's popular children's books.



Check out the full list below, and don't worry if you want to watch something that you consider a guilty pleasure; you can just take off your glasses and tousle your hair, Clark Kent-style, and no one will recognize you.

January 1



Around the World in 80 Days (2002)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive



Nancy Drew

Ocean’s Twelve

Real Detective: Season 1

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss

Trudell

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

January 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

January 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico (Season 1)

One Day at a Time (Season 1)

Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)

January 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones

Under the Shadow

January 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)

January 11

Alice Through The Looking Glass

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan (Season 1)

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)

January 14



Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Señora Acero (Season 3)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits (Season 1)

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Frontier (Season 1)

Papa

Take the 10

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)

January 21

Bates Motel (Season 4)

Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)

January 25

Era el cielo

January 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)

iBOY

Kazoops! (Season 2)

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

Ripper Street (Season 4)

January 30

