It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new month of streaming options! The coming year brings a raft of film and TV possibilities for Netflix users, particularly those needing a fix of a certain cape enthusiast who probably needs another place to change clothes in these phone booth-depleted times we now live in. (Click here for the December arrivals!)
Indeed, January is a good month for Superman fans, as five films from the superhero franchise are available to stream on January 1, including Christopher Reeve's seminal 1978 flick Superman: The Movie, along with 2006's Superman Returns, featuring Kevin Spacey as a scenery-chewing Lex Luthor.
Other top choices for movie fans include the Oscar-winning 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, premiering January 1; Paul Thomas Anderson's adult industry-themed indie Boogie Nights (1997), also debuting January 1; and the Johnny Depp-starring sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016), available January 11.
Among the notable TV offerings for the month is A Series of Unfortunate Events, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton and Joan Cusack, which launches its entire eight-episode first season on January 13. The series is exclusive to Netflix and based on Daniel Handler's popular children's books.
Check out the full list below, and don't worry if you want to watch something that you consider a guilty pleasure; you can just take off your glasses and tousle your hair, Clark Kent-style, and no one will recognize you.
January 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2002)
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
HALO Legends
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew
Ocean’s Twelve
Real Detective: Season 1
Superman Returns
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV
Superman: The Movie
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss
Trudell
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
January 3
It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
January 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
One Day at a Time (Season 1)
Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
January 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones
Under the Shadow
January 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
January 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
January 11
Alice Through The Looking Glass
January 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un clan (Season 1)
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
January 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
Estar O No Estar
January 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Señora Acero (Season 3)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
January 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
January 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050
January 19
Good Kids
January 20
Frontier (Season 1)
Papa
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
January 21
Bates Motel (Season 4)
Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)
January 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)
January 25
Era el cielo
January 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Kazoops! (Season 2)
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
Ripper Street (Season 4)
January 30
