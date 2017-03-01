Hold onto your butts as you check out the list of movies and TV series heading to Netflix in March 2017. The raft of offerings include such films as Jurassic Park (1993) and The BFG (2016), along with TV choices like Vampire Diaries season 8, Better Call Saul season 2 and How to Get Away With Murder season 3. Check out the full list below. (For February's new arrivals, click here.)

March 1

  • Angry Birds Season 2
  • Blazing Saddles
  • Chicago
  • Deep Run
  • Dirt Every Day Season 1
  • Epic Drives Season 2
  • Friday After Next
  • Head 2 Head Season 2
  • Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1
  • Ignition Season 1
  • Impossible Dreamers
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2
  • Know Your Enemy
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Let There Be Light
  • Memento
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Nacho Libre
  • Nazi Concentration Camps
  • Roadkill Season 2
  • Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
  • San Pietro
  • Singing with Angels
  • Sustainable
  • Slumbs of Beverly Hills
  • The Craft
  • This Is Spinal Tap
  • Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress
  • The Negro Soldier
  • Thunderbolt
  • Tunisian Victory

    • March 3

  • Greenleaf Season 1

    • March 4

  • Safe Haven
  • March 5
  • Senora Acero Season 3

    • March 7

  • Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

    • March 8

  • Hands of Stone
  • The Waterboy

    • March 9

  • Thithi

    • March 10

  • Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1
  • Burning Sands
  • Love Season 2
  • One More Time Season 1
  • The Boss' Daughter

    • March 13

  • Must Love Dogs
  • Million Dollar Baby

    • March 15

  • Disney's The BFG
  • Notes on Blindness

    • March 16

  • Beau Sejour Season 1
  • Coraline

    • March 17

  • Diedra & Laney Rob a Train
  • Julie's Greenroom Season 1
  • Marvel's Iron Fist Season 1
  • Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale
  • Pandora
  • Samurai Gourmet Season 1

    • March 18

  • Come and Find Me
  • The Vampire Diaries Season 8

    • March 20

  • El Reemplazante Season 1-2

    • March 21

  • Ali & Nino
  • Another Forever
  • Evolution
  • Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)

    • March 23

  • How to Get Away with Murder Season 3
  • Welcome to New York

    • March 24

  • Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2
  • Déjà Vu
  • Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
  • Grace and Frankie Season 3
  • Ingobernable Season 1
  • Spider
  • The Square
  • The Most Hated Woman in America
  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit

    • March 25

  • The Student Body
  • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

    • March 26

  • The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

    • March 27

  • Better Call Saul Season 2

    • March 28

  • Archer Season 7
  • Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

    • March 30

  • Life in Pieces Season 1

    • March 31

  • 13 Reasons Why Season 1
  • Bordertown Season 1
  • Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1
  • Dinotrux Season 4
  • FirstBorn
  • Five Came Back
  • GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
  • Rosewood Season 1
  • The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2
  • The Discover
  • Trailer Park Boys Season 11