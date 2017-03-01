Hold onto your butts as you check out the list of movies and TV series heading to Netflix in March 2017. The raft of offerings include such films as Jurassic Park (1993) and The BFG (2016), along with TV choices like Vampire Diaries season 8, Better Call Saul season 2 and How to Get Away With Murder season 3. Check out the full list below. (For February's new arrivals, click here.)
March 1
Angry Birds Season 2
Blazing Saddles
Chicago
Deep Run
Dirt Every Day Season 1
Epic Drives Season 2
Friday After Next
Head 2 Head Season 2
Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1
Ignition Season 1
Impossible Dreamers
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2
Know Your Enemy
Kung Fu Panda
Let There Be Light
Memento
Midnight in Paris
Nacho Libre
Nazi Concentration Camps
Roadkill Season 2
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
San Pietro
Singing with Angels
Sustainable
Slumbs of Beverly Hills
The Craft
This Is Spinal Tap
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress
The Negro Soldier
Thunderbolt
Tunisian Victory
March 3
Greenleaf Season 1
March 4
Safe Haven
March 5
Senora Acero Season 3
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
March 8
Hands of Stone
The Waterboy
March 9
Thithi
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1
Burning Sands
Love Season 2
One More Time Season 1
The Boss' Daughter
March 13
Must Love Dogs
Million Dollar Baby
March 15
Disney's The BFG
Notes on Blindness
March 16
Beau Sejour Season 1
Coraline
March 17
Diedra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie's Greenroom Season 1
Marvel's Iron Fist Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale
Pandora
Samurai Gourmet Season 1
March 18
Come and Find Me
The Vampire Diaries Season 8
March 20
El Reemplazante Season 1-2
March 21
Ali & Nino
Another Forever
Evolution
Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder Season 3
Welcome to New York
March 24
Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie Season 3
Ingobernable Season 1
Spider
The Square
The Most Hated Woman in America
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
March 25
The Student Body
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
March 27
Better Call Saul Season 2
March 28
Archer Season 7
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
March 30
Life in Pieces Season 1
March 31
13 Reasons Why Season 1
Bordertown Season 1
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1
Dinotrux Season 4
FirstBorn
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
