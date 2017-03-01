Hold onto your butts as you check out the list of movies and TV series heading to Netflix in March 2017. The raft of offerings include such films as Jurassic Park (1993) and The BFG (2016), along with TV choices like Vampire Diaries season 8, Better Call Saul season 2 and How to Get Away With Murder season 3. Check out the full list below. (For February's new arrivals, click here.)

March 1

Angry Birds Season 2

Blazing Saddles

Chicago

Deep Run

Dirt Every Day Season 1

Epic Drives Season 2

Friday After Next

Head 2 Head Season 2

Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1

Ignition Season 1

Impossible Dreamers

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2

Know Your Enemy

Kung Fu Panda

Let There Be Light

Memento

Midnight in Paris

Nacho Libre

Nazi Concentration Camps

Roadkill Season 2

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

San Pietro

Singing with Angels

Sustainable

Slumbs of Beverly Hills

The Craft

This Is Spinal Tap

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress

The Negro Soldier

Thunderbolt

Tunisian Victory

Universal/Getty Images

March 3



Greenleaf Season 1

March 4

Safe Haven

March 5

Senora Acero Season 3

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone

The Waterboy

March 9

Thithi

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1

Burning Sands

Love Season 2

One More Time Season 1

The Boss' Daughter

March 13

Must Love Dogs

Million Dollar Baby

March 15

Disney's The BFG

Notes on Blindness

March 16

Beau Sejour Season 1

Coraline

March 17

Diedra & Laney Rob a Train

Julie's Greenroom Season 1

Marvel's Iron Fist Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale

Pandora

Samurai Gourmet Season 1

March 18

Come and Find Me

The Vampire Diaries Season 8

March 20

El Reemplazante Season 1-2

March 21

Ali & Nino

Another Forever

Evolution

Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder Season 3

Welcome to New York

March 24

Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2

Déjà Vu

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Grace and Frankie Season 3

Ingobernable Season 1

Spider

The Square

The Most Hated Woman in America

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25

The Student Body

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul Season 2

March 28

Archer Season 7

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces Season 1

March 31

13 Reasons Why Season 1

Bordertown Season 1

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1

Dinotrux Season 4

FirstBorn

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Rosewood Season 1

The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2

The Discover

Trailer Park Boys Season 11