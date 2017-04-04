It’s here! Netflix has released the first glimpse at Marvel’s upcoming series The Defenders.



In the short clip, all four superheroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) are standing together in an elevator and can be seen on surveillance camera footage.

The video’s time code then freezes at “08:18:20:17” after Jones angrily breaks the camera and disconnects it. The time code, as fans figured out, hints the show’s release date of August 18, 2017.

Watch the clip above!

