The wait is over! Netflix just released the first full trailer for House of Cards' highly anticipated fifth season, one month before its May 30 release date, and it is chilling. In the clip above, Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood campaigns to retain his presidency, no matter what. "The American people don’t know what’s best for them,” Underwood says in a voice-over narration to his wife, Claire, played by Robin Wright. “I do.” The dramatic clip ends with the scheming politician stating: "Underwood 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036. One nation, Underwood.”

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The nearly two-minute clip comes over three months after Netflix released a quick teaser for the new season on January 20, the same day as President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the short promo, students recited the Pledge of Allegiance while the camera focused in on parts of the American flag. Toward the end, the camera zoomed out to reveal the flag was hanging upside-down in front of the Capitol Building.

House of Cards returns to Netflix May 30.

