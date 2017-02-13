Teaming up! Beyoncé might not have won big at the 2017 Grammys Sunday, February 12, but she still stood out (of course!) on DJ Khaled’s post-awards show release, “Shining,” with husband Jay Z.



Lester Cohen/Getty Images

“Don’t try to slow me down,” the “Formation” singer, 35, sings on the Snapchat-obsessed artist’s new track. Jay Z, 47, even references the Grammys on "Shining," rapping, “21 Grammys I’m a savage.”

DJ Khaled, 41, thanked the parents of 5-year-old Blue Ivy when he announced the song, his first single off his upcoming 10th studio album, Grateful, on Instagram early Monday, February 13. “IM FOREVER GRATEFUL!” he wrote before shouting out Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment. “Thank you to the whole PARKWOOD team!!"



The pop/R&B super star took to Instagram earlier this month with an announcement of her own: She and the Roc Nation producer are expecting twins later this year. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote February 1. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyoncé debuted her baby bump at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, where she took the stage to perform “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” off her 2016 album, Lemonade. In head-to-toe gold, complete with a spiked crown, she appeared almost godlike as she brought the audience at L.A.’s Staples Center to their feet. The pop star then changed into a sparking, plunging red Peter Dundas gown when she returned to her seat alongside Jay Z and Blue Ivy.



"Shining" is available to stream on Tidal.

