Agent 007 is back! The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise finally has a release date.

The as-yet-untitled movie is set to hit theaters in the United States on November 8, 2019, Eon Productions, the British production company behind the Bond movies, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced on Monday, July 24.

Though producers have yet to announce the cast and director, The New York Times reported on Monday that Daniel Craig will return for the leading role. Two people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that Craig's return is a "done deal." However, the BBC reported that the British actor, 49, has yet to sign a contract.

Columbia Pictures

Eon and MGM also announced that the script will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who previously worked on the screenplays for the last six Bond films, beginning with 1999's The World Is Not Enough. The 25th movie will be released on the same day that Walt Disney Studios is scheduled to debut a new live-action fairy tale, though Disney has yet to disclose the title of the film.



After filming the most recent Bond movie, Spectre, in 2015, Craig sounded less than thrilled about continuing the role, which he took over from Pierce Brosnan in 2006 with Casino Royale.

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists [than continue as Bond]," he told Time Out magazine in October 2015. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

Sean Connery was the first to portray the famed spy on the big screen, followed by David Niven, George Lazenby, Sir Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Craig. Moore died at the age of 89 in May after a brief battle with cancer.

