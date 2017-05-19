On stage, Nick Offerman and Megan ­Mullally ­aren’t scared stiff. For three years, the duo have traveled nationwide for Summer of 69: No Apostrophe, their raunchy yet frank skit about married life.

“We tell stories and sing songs that just happen to be about oral sex,” Offerman, 46, says in the new issue of Us Weekly. Chimes in the Will & Grace ­actress, 58, “There’s something sweet about it!”

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Now they’re bringing the variety show to the small screen as an hour-long special. The couple, who have been married since 2003, share more with Us.

Us Weekly: Who’s the better performer?

Nick Offerman: I don’t have the singing chops that Megan does. The fact that I get to sing with her feels like I’m getting away with mischief.

Megan Mullally: He’s downplaying it. But the melodies are not challenging. It’s about the dirty lyrics and making everybody laugh.

Us: Why are you a good team?

MM: Nick can get up on stage and just wing it, whereas I would have to be taken to a mental institution. I’m more of a perfectionist. But we complement each other. I get deep into the creative aspect and Nick is the people person.

Mike Pont/WireImage

Us: And when you’re not on stage …

NO: We go apes--t for extreme activities.

MM: Oh, yeah, really extreme. We do jigsaw puzzles. Here’s a pro tip: Listen to an audiobook while doing it.

NO: We love doing anything as banal and boring as possible.

Us: Megan, what can you spill about the Will & Grace reboot?

MM: We start back in August. And we’re going to do 10 episodes with the same cast, director and writers. It’s nuts! The dynamics between the characters are what made the show, and that will never change. The goal is to make the show funny and topical.

Summer of 69: No Apostrophe airs on EPIX Friday, May 19 at 10 P.M.

